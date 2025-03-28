PTC Launches Codebeamer 3.0 to Boost Speed, Quality & Sustainability

PTC Inc. PTC has officially launched Codebeamer 3.0, the latest version of its Application Lifecycle Management (“ALM”) solution, aimed at helping companies accelerate product development, improve sustainability, ensure higher quality and maintain regulatory compliance.

Codebeamer 3.0 introduces a modern branching method and scaled working sets that enhance collaboration across engineering teams. These features enable faster development by allowing teams to reuse product requirements and test cases across multiple products and variants, minimizing redundant work and reducing errors.

In line with growing environmental concerns, the new version also includes a Sustainability Template, which supports eco-conscious product development. It reduces dependency on physical prototypes and helps teams follow best practices for sustainable design.

For industries with strict regulatory requirements — such as automotive, aerospace and defense and medical technology — Codebeamer 3.0 offers full traceability across products and product lines, aiding in quality assurance and compliance.

PTC’s ALM solution, driven by Codebeamer, gained traction with strategic collaborations during the fiscal first quarter. In December 2024, PTC collaborated with Microsoft and Volkswagen Group to design the Codebeamer Copilot, a generative artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tool, to enhance software development in physical products, such as vehicles, by streamlining product requirements management, testing, validation and release processes. The launch of Codebeamer 3.0, an advanced version, is poised to further enhance the capabilities of the ALM solution.

In May 2022, PTC acquired Intland Software for around $280 million. Intland is known for its Codebeamer ALM software suite, which includes a modern, cloud-ready, fully integrated solution. The acquisition will expand PTC’s ALM presence in safety-critical industries like automotive, life sciences, consumer electronics and aerospace. PTC plans to offer Codebeamer both standalone and integrated with its Windchill and Arena PLM solutions while continuing to support its existing ALM tools.

PTC’s Innovation & Strategic Collaboration Augur Well

PTC recently announced that it is set to exhibit its latest innovation, Windchill AI, at Hannover Messe 2025, strengthening its position in AI-powered product lifecycle management (PLM). Windchill AI is an AI-powered assistant that leverages the vast amount of product data stored in Windchill, PTC’s flagship PLM solution. This advanced AI tool enables engineers and designers to access information faster, streamline decision-making and improve product development efficiency. In addition to Windchill AI, PTC will exhibit its Codebeamer AI for requirements management and ServiceMax AI for field service management.

In September 2024, the company signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services to expand its Onshape solution. This partnership focuses on enhancing Onshape's features, increasing customer adoption and advancing AI efforts, all to help designers and engineers develop high-quality products faster and more efficiently.

However, affected by forex volatility and a challenging sales backdrop, PTC narrowed its sales outlook for 2025 from the $2,505-$2,605 million range, projected earlier, to the $2,430-$2,530 million band. Rising costs to support accretive investments are likely to weigh on its performance.

PTC’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

PTC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have declined 15.4% in the past year compared with the Zacks Computer-Software industry's fall of 4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

