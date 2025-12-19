PTC & Lamborghini Unveil Intelligent Product Lifecycle Vision

PTC Inc. PTC recently announced that Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. is leveraging its Intelligent Product Lifecycle solutions to modernize product development by unifying design, engineering and operations on a centralized, AI-driven transformation. The collaboration highlights how Lamborghini, the iconic maker of high-performance luxury sports cars, is preparing for future challenges through digital innovation.

PTC has been working closely with Lamborghini as the automaker adopts Windchill product lifecycle management (PLM) and Codebeamer application lifecycle management (ALM) solutions to achieve end-to-end traceability of product data, streamline engineering change management and enhance collaboration across teams. These tools are helping Lamborghini create a more connected and agile development environment.

In addition, Lamborghini relies on PTC’s Creo computer-aided design (CAD) software to design its complex engines. By unifying CAD, PLM and ALM across key engineering disciplines and expanding access to technical data, the company is accelerating development cycles while continuing to deliver innovative products without sacrificing craftsmanship or performance.

PTC will demonstrate this Intelligent Product Lifecycle in action at CES 2026, featuring Creo for detailed design, Codebeamer for requirements and software engineering, Windchill for product data management and ServiceMax for field service execution. Enhanced with AI capabilities such as Codebeamer AI for requirements support, Windchill AI for parts rationalization, and ServiceMax AI for work order insights, the experience will showcase the full lifecycle of developing a new front bumper.

Management highlighted that Lamborghini’s vision for the future of high-performance vehicles is being realized through the Intelligent Product Lifecycle, as Windchill, Codebeamer and Creo are strengthening its product data foundation to help the company move faster, work smarter and turn ambition into execution.

Recently, PTC launched the Arena PLM and QMS AI Engine, a cutting-edge solution designed to bring AI-powered intelligence directly into core product lifecycle and quality workflows. Built on Amazon Bedrock, this new capability aims to reduce documentation errors, accelerate decision-making and streamline compliance through automated document analysis and change management.

PTC strengthens its strategic roadmap by divesting Kepware and ThingWorx to sharpen its focus on an AI-driven Intelligent Product Lifecycle spanning CAD, PLM, ALM, SLM and SaaS. Its go-to-market teams are tightly aligned and executing well, with positive field feedback and early operational gains from the transformation already emerging.

Management targets 7%-9% ARR growth for fiscal 2026 and $1 billion in free cash flow, backed by strong deferred ARR and a prospective capital return program to buy back $150-$250 million of stock per quarter. At the midpoint, PTC’s fiscal 2026 outlook signals ongoing double-digit cash flow growth and solid visibility as multi-year ramp contracts kick in.

PTC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 5.4% in the past six months against the Zacks Computer-Software industry's fall of 2.7%.



