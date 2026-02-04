PTC Inc. Q1 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - PTC Inc. (PMTC) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $166.51 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $82.23 million, or $0.68 per share, last year.

Excluding items, PTC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $230.67 million or $1.92 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.4% to $685.82 million from $565.12 million last year.

PTC Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $166.51 Mln. vs. $82.23 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.39 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue: $685.82 Mln vs. $565.12 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.93 To $ 2.54 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 710 M To $ 770 M

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.