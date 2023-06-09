PTC Extends Strategic Partnership With Rockwell Automation

PTC Inc PTC and Rockwell Automation have extended their long-serving business relationship by forging a new partnership to help manufacturing companies adopt Internet of Things (IoT) and augmented reality (AR) software.

As part of the agreement, Rockwell Automation will continue to resell PTC's ThingWorx IoT software, which includes the digital performance management manufacturing solution, as well as Vuforia AR software, to both new and existing customers in the discrete and process manufacturing sectors. This collaboration allows customers to benefit from the combined resources, technologies and industry expertise of both companies.

PTC's IoT and AR solutions provide asset monitoring, predictive maintenance and quality inspection service. The continued partnership between PTC and Rockwell Automation will help manufacturers to enhance efficiencies and productivity within their factories.

By extending their collaboration, PTC and Rockwell Automation aim to further support manufacturing companies in adopting IoT and AR technologies, enabling them to unlock new opportunities, optimize their operations and drive enhanced business outcomes in the ever-evolving manufacturing landscape.

PTC provides software solutions and services globally that aid manufacturing companies to design, operate, and manage products. The company’s solutions help industrial enterprises to enhance operational efficiency, accelerate product and service innovation, and boost workforce productivity.

Increasing spending by enterprises on emerging categories like IoT and AR/VR presents significant prospects for PTC. Per a report from Fortune Business Insights, the global IoT market is projected to grow from $662.2 billion in 2023 to $3,352.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 26.1%. The industry is likely to benefit from ongoing digitalization and growing demand for the Internet, added the report.

In fiscal 2022, product lifecycle management and computer-aided design revenues were $1.137 billion and $796 million, respectively.

At present, PTC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of PTC have gained 25.9% compared with the sub-industry's growth of 26.3% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Dropbox DBX, Badger Meter BMI and Blackbaud BLKB. Each of these companies presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dropbox’s 2023 earnings has increased 10.1% in the past 60 days to $1.85 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 12.3%.

Dropbox’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 10.4%. Shares of DBX have gained 3% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Badger Meter’s 2023 earnings has increased 4.7% in the past 60 days to $2.69 per share.

Badger Meter’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 5.3%. Shares of BMI have surged 77.2% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Blackbaud’s 2023 earnings has increased 9.3% in the past 60 days to $3.75 per share.

Blackbaud’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average surprise being 10.4%. Shares of the company have jumped 13.4% in the past year.

