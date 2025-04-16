PTC Expands Onshape Portfolio to Transform Product Design & Compliance

PTC Inc. PTC recently unveiled two powerful additions to its Onshape platform — Onshape AI Advisor and Onshape Government. These innovative offerings highlight PTC's commitment to empowering engineers, designers and regulated organizations with powerful tools to streamline product development, enhance productivity and ensure regulatory compliance. By fusing generative artificial intelligence (AI) and compliance-grade infrastructure into its cloud-native computer-aided design (CAD) and product data management (PDM) ecosystem, it continues to accelerate innovation across industries.



With its three-week release cycle, Onshape is among the most rapidly evolving platforms in the CAD space. Recent feature rollouts include CAM Studio, Render Studio, PCB Studio, Onshape Simulation, new surfacing, modeling analysis and mixed modeling capabilities, and the Onshape-Arena connection for a smooth transition between design and product lifecycle management. This pace of innovation positions Onshape as one of the fastest-growing platforms in the CAD and PDM space.



Besides commercial and government use, Onshape continues to make a huge impact in education as well. More than 1.5 million new signups per year come from students and educators. Top institutions such as Ohio State University, Duke University and the University of Southern California have incorporated Onshape into their engineering curricula, preparing the next generation of designers for a cloud-native, AI-enabled future.



Furthermore, some of the most innovative companies in the world rely on Onshape to bring their products to life, including Trek Bikes, Garmin, BOA, K2, Garrett Motion and AURA AERO.

Inside PTC’s Latest Onshape Developments

Onshape AI Advisor is a generative AI-powered assistant designed to elevate the design experience. This state-of-the-art tool, built on Amazon Bedrock, provides real-time guidance, automating and streamlining CAD workflows, PDM best practices and platform navigation. Users can ask design questions in simple language. The AI Advisor gets the context and gives precise, helpful answers, eliminating the need to dig through manuals or reach out to support.



AI Advisor uses Onshape’s guides and videos to give clear answers and helpful links for more learning. These links show the advice is trusted and well-checked. Using the user’s past questions, it recommends best practices, useful tools, or fixes, promoting swiftness and efficiency.



Although it's great for answering design questions and linking to helpful docs, it doesn’t create designs, spot real-time errors, or handle complex engineering choices. For important design tasks, users should still depend on their skills and thorough testing.

As government agencies and defense contractors increasingly adopt digital tools, compliance and data security remain top priorities. PTC addresses this need with Onshape Government, a purpose-built version of Onshape hosted on AWS GovCloud (U.S.), designed specifically to meet ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) and EAR (Export Administration Regulations) requirements.



This compliance ensures that organizations handling sensitive information and projects subject to federal regulations can confidently use Onshape for real-time collaboration and secure design workflows.



A salient feature of Onshape Government is overhead reduction by cutting IT costs and saving time. Unlike traditional file-based CAD systems that require heavy resources for regulatory compliance, Onshape’s cloud-native platform removes the need for lengthy audits. This allows teams to focus on creating high-quality designs. In addition, PTC is pursuing FedRAMP Moderate authorization for Onshape Government and ensuring that it meets federal standards for data security and privacy. It also aligns with CMMC 2.0 Level 2 controls, enhancing cybersecurity in defense projects.

PTC Banks on its Diversified Product Portfolio

PTC’s solutions help industries improve efficiency, innovate faster and boost productivity. Its key platforms—Creo (CAD), Windchill (PLM), ThingWorx (IIoT) and Vuforia Studio (AR)—are driving strong growth. As part of its broader strategic realignment, PTC began restructuring its go-to-market organization in 2024 to align with key vertical industries. This move is expected to drive long-term growth and optimize operations.



In September 2024, the company signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services to grow its Onshape solution. This partnership focuses on enhancing Onshape's features, increasing customer adoption and advancing AI efforts, all to help designers and engineers develop high-quality products faster and more efficiently.



Nonetheless, hurt by forex challenges and difficult sales conditions, PTC revised its 2025 sales forecast down from $2,505-$2,605 million to $2,430-$2,530 million.

PTC’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

PTC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have declined 17.2% in the past year compared with the Zacks Computer-Software industry's fall of 2.9%.



