PTC Boosts CAD Innovation With Latest Onshape AI Advisor Launch

PTC Inc. PTC recently unveiled new AI capabilities for its cloud-native Onshape computer-aided design (CAD) and product data management (PDM) platform. The newly enhanced Onshape AI Advisor is now seamlessly integrated within the design environment, offering real-time, intelligent guidance to users as they create. With this rollout, every Onshape user gains secure, instant access to advanced AI tools designed to accelerate design speed, accuracy and creativity.

The upgraded AI Advisor marks a major milestone in PTC’s vision to embed AI deeply into product development, powered by Amazon Bedrock. The latest update introduces a redesigned, intuitive interface directly within the main workspace, providing step-by-step design recommendations, troubleshooting insights and best-practice tips, all without leaving the design view.

PTC is developing intelligent agent workflows to further boost engineering productivity while maintaining enterprise-grade security and data privacy. These AI-driven design agents will soon collaborate directly with teams—interacting with model metadata, assisting with model repair, generating FeatureScript code and automating repetitive tasks. Moreover, AI-assisted rendering will significantly enhance visualization and design review speed.

PTC’s future roadmap for Onshape leverages its unique cloud-native architecture and expansive public model library to enable next-level AI applications. Upcoming capabilities include automated geometry generation, intelligent design optimization and customizable AI toolkits, empowering companies to integrate their own AI models and workflows.

With its rapid three-week release cycle, Onshape continues to deliver new features and performance upgrades to all users automatically. Its open API, scalable cloud computing resources, extensive public data library and customizable configuration tools also enable teams to develop their own AI solutions. These capabilities have led to collaborations with top AI startups and research organizations, allowing fast-growing companies to experiment, innovate and scale AI faster than ever before.

In September 2025, PTC announced the launch of new AI-driven capabilities within its ServiceMax field service management platform and Servigistics service supply chain optimization solution. The latest enhancements introduce agentic AI advancements that improve multi-agent collaboration to drive better outcomes. Also, PTC augmented its product portfolio with the launch of the Arena AI Assistant, an AI-powered guide embedded directly into its Arena product lifecycle management (PLM) and quality management system (QMS) platforms.

Strength across the company’s PLM and CAD solutions against a tough selling backdrop is driving its top-line trajectory. For fiscal 2025, revenues are projected in the range of $2,570 million to $2,630 million, indicating a rise of 12-14% year over year. Non-GAAP EPS is estimated in the $6.63-$7.03 band, suggesting an increase of 31-38%.

PTC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 41.3% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Computer-Software industry's growth of 39%.



