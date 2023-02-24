PSTG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.07, changing hands as low as $27.97 per share. PURE Storage Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSTG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PSTG's low point in its 52 week range is $21.895 per share, with $36.709 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.12.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.