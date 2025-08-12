Psq Posts 18 Percent Revenue Gain

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) rose 18% year over year but missed analyst estimates by 22.3% (GAAP) due to a slowdown in Marketplace and softer Financial Technology growth.

The company is refocusing its strategy by selling or repurposing its Marketplace and Brands segments to concentrate on its Financial Technology business.

Management withdrew full-year revenue guidance because of these strategic changes, leaving near-term financial visibility limited.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Psq (NYSE:PSQH), a digital commerce and financial technology company targeting values-driven consumers and merchants, reported second quarter results on August 12, 2025, for the period ended June 30, 2025. The quarter’s most important news was a strategic shift: Psq announced plans to exit its Marketplace and Brands businesses, sharpening its focus on Financial Technology solutions like payments and credit. GAAP revenue was $7.1 million, up 18% from the prior-year quarter (GAAP) but fell short of the $9.137 million GAAP analyst expectation. Net loss per common share, basic and diluted, narrowed to $(0.18) from $(0.36) a year ago but was below the $(0.13) GAAP consensus. Overall, while operational efficiency improved and progress was noted in payments, the results (GAAP) missed estimates, and strategic changes have left near-term financial visibility uncertain.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.18) $(0.13) $(0.36) 50.0 % Revenue (GAAP) $7.1 million N/A $6.0 million 18.3% Operating Loss (GAAP) $(8.1 million) $(14.0 million) -42.1 % Operating Loss (Non-GAAP) $(5.3 million) $(4.8 million) -10.4 % Revenue – Financial Technology (GAAP) $3.4 million $3.0 million 13.3%

Business Overview and Recent Focus

Psq is a digital marketplace and Financial Technology platform focused on serving values-driven consumers and small businesses. Its primary business has included a Marketplace segment for merchant and product listings, a Financial Technology segment offering payment and credit solutions, and Brands such as EveryLife, which provides consumer products like diapers and wipes.

Recently, Psq has emphasized its Financial Technology segment, which includes Credova’s Buy Now Pay Later service and PSQ Payments, a payment processing platform. The company’s core mission is to provide "cancel-proof" services for merchants and values-based consumers. The ability to expand its merchant base, increase adoption of its Financial Technology products, and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements are key to its future performance.

Quarter Highlights: Performance, Financials, and Strategic Change

Revenue (GAAP) increased 18% year over year to $7.1 million, but this result missed the analyst consensus by $2.037 million (GAAP). Revenue growth was mainly driven by the Brands segment, which saw year-over-year revenue growth of more than 40% in Q1 2025, while Financial Technology revenue (GAAP) rose 13% year-over-year. Marketplace revenue (GAAP) fell 57.1%. Payments revenue within Financial Technology increased over 80% sequentially, climbing over 80% sequentially to reach $1.0 million in payments revenue.

Psq’s operating efficiency showed significant progress. Operating expenses fell 41% compared to the prior year, with general and administrative costs down 46% and sales and marketing expense down 45%. This disciplined spending narrowed the operating loss (GAAP) to $8.1 million from $14.0 million in Q2 2024. The Net loss (GAAP) improved to $8.4 million compared to $11.2 million in Q2 2024. Non-GAAP operating loss was $5.3 million, higher than last year's $4.8 million.

A major event was a $0.4 million one-time negative adjustment in Financial Technology revenue because of a legacy vendor issue. Excluding this, Financial Technology revenue would have been $3.8 million. Management also noted improving credit quality in its Buy Now Pay Later service, with default rates falling by 74.8% over the last nine months. The period included $0.5 million in investments toward money transmitter licenses to support future payments expansion, as well as the addition of a crypto expert to the board, signaling further moves into digital asset payments.

The company announced a significant strategic shift: both the Brands segment and the Marketplace segment will be sold or repurposed, and beginning with Q3 2025, both segments will be shown as discontinued operations in the company’s financial statements until monetization activities for each segment are concluded. Brands (EveryLife) delivered robust revenue, but as a non-core business, it is slated for exit. Marketplace revenue (GAAP) declined sharply, and its strategic focus is shifting to supporting the growing needs of Financial Technology services. Management expects these transitions to be completed by the end of the year, aiming to free up cash and allow for more innovation within the payments and credit product families. As a result of these changes, management retracted full-year revenue guidance.

Psq ended the quarter with $20.6 million in cash and equivalents, down from $36.3 million (GAAP) at year-end 2024. The company drew $4.0 million on a $10.0 million revolving credit line and reported $28.4 million in outstanding convertible notes as of June 30, 2025. Investments in technology and holding finance receivables on the balance sheet contributed to the cash burn.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Considerations

Management did not offer forward revenue guidance because of the expected sale of the Marketplace and Brands businesses. The only concrete forecast shared was that operating expenses (defined as general and administrative, sales and marketing, and research and development expense) are expected to be lower than in 2024, thanks to cost-cutting initiatives and a slimmed-down business model. No update was offered on the timeline for achieving positive operating cash flow. The lack of guidance, combined with the reporting of the two segments as discontinued starting next quarter, creates short-term uncertainty in the company’s outlook.

Investors should monitor the progress of Psq’s transition to a pure Financial Technology focus, especially in payments, credit, and digital assets. The speed and success of merchant onboarding, the impact of expanding into alternative payment rails such as cryptocurrency, and the growth rate of Financial Technology revenue will all be important indicators. Execution risk around monetizing the discontinued businesses and regulatory compliance in digital finance remain prominent considerations.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 11, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.