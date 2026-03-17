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PSQ Holdings, Inc. Q4 Loss Drops

March 17, 2026 — 06:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - PSQ Holdings, Inc. (PSQH) released Loss for fourth quarter of -$11.815 million

The company's earnings totaled -$11.815 million, or -$0.25 per share. This compares with -$20.737 million, or -$0.66 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 109.0% to $7.331 million from $3.508 million last year.

PSQ Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$11.815 Mln. vs. -$20.737 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.25 vs. -$0.66 last year. -Revenue: $7.331 Mln vs. $3.508 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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