PSQ Holdings, Inc. Q4 Loss Drops

(RTTNews) - PSQ Holdings, Inc. (PSQH) released Loss for fourth quarter of -$11.815 million

The company's earnings totaled -$11.815 million, or -$0.25 per share. This compares with -$20.737 million, or -$0.66 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 109.0% to $7.331 million from $3.508 million last year.

PSQ Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$11.815 Mln. vs. -$20.737 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.25 vs. -$0.66 last year. -Revenue: $7.331 Mln vs. $3.508 Mln last year.

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