PSKY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Paramount Skydance Corporation - Class B (Symbol: PSKY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.69, changing hands as low as $13.20 per share. Paramount Skydance Corporation - Class B shares are currently trading off about 9.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSKY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSKY's low point in its 52 week range is $9.95 per share, with $20.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.37. The PSKY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

