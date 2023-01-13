PSK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (Symbol: PSK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.45, changing hands as high as $35.50 per share. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSK's low point in its 52 week range is $32.02 per share, with $42.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.43.

