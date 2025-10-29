PSI Software SE (XTRA:PSAN) Price Target Increased by 13.34% to 42.13

The average one-year price target for PSI Software SE (XTRA:PSAN) has been revised to 42,13 € / share. This is an increase of 13.34% from the prior estimate of 37,17 € dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 36,86 € to a high of 47,25 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.18% from the latest reported closing price of 44,90 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in PSI Software SE. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 44.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSAN is 0.89%, an increase of 112.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.34% to 94K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PCSCX - POLAR CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL SMALL COMPANY FUND holds 84K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares , representing an increase of 26.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSAN by 17.60% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Equity Trust holds 5K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GGLCX - Gabelli International Small Cap Fund Class C holds 4K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SEEIX - Sit International Equity Fund - Class I holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 94.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSAN by 2,330.72% over the last quarter.

