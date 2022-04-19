PSEG Names Ralph LaRossa As CEO To Succeed Retiring Ralph Izzo

(RTTNews) - Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) or PSEG, a diversified energy company, said on Tuesday that it has appointed its Chief Operating Officer Ralph LaRossa as Chief Executive Officer with effect from September 1.

In addition, LaRossa will assume the additional responsibilities of Chairman with effect from January 1, 2023.

LaRossa succeeds Ralph Izzo who is scheduled to retire from the service as chairman, president and CEO on December 31.

During the last 30 years, LaRossa's has held leadership roles overseeing all of the operating businesses at PSEG.

