PSEC Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/26/24

March 22, 2024

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/26/24, Prospect Capital Corporation (Symbol: PSEC) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.06, payable on 4/18/24. As a percentage of PSEC's recent stock price of $5.51, this dividend works out to approximately 1.09%, so look for shares of Prospect Capital Corporation to trade 1.09% lower — all else being equal — when PSEC shares open for trading on 3/26/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PSEC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 13.07% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSEC's low point in its 52 week range is $5.025 per share, with $7.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.53.

Prospect Capital Corporation is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, Prospect Capital Corporation shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

