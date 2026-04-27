PSB Holdings, Inc Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - PSB Holdings, Inc (PSBQ) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $3.31 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $2.44 million, or $0.60 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $19.45 million from $18.28 million last year.

PSB Holdings, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.31 Mln. vs. $2.44 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.82 vs. $0.60 last year. -Revenue: $19.45 Mln vs. $18.28 Mln last year.

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