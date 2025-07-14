PSA, Ki Consortium Revises Bid for Abacus Storage King to A$1.65

Public Storage PSA and Ki Corporation, as a consortium, have announced a revised, non-binding offer to acquire Abacus Storage King at a price of A$1.65 per stapled security. This new offer marks an increase from the prior bid of A$1.47 per stapled security. In response to the updated proposal, the consortium and Abacus Storage King have mutually agreed to proceed with due diligence.



According to the prior press release, PSA and Ki are aiming for the acquisition of all outstanding stapled securities of Abacus that are not held by Ki Group, Abacus’ major security holder.



If completed, the transaction would see Public Storage and Ki each acquiring a 50% stake in Abacus Storage King, which is one of the leading self-storage operators in Australia and New Zealand. Abacus’ portfolio includes around 126 operating properties, 21 development sites and 75 managed or licensed locations.



Leveraging its successful collaboration with Shurgard Self Storage Limited in Europe, Public Storage aims to apply its deep industry expertise and competitive strengths to support Abacus Storage King, enhance customer experience, optimize operations, grow ancillary businesses and accelerate portfolio expansion.



This move into international markets appears strategically sound, given that Australia and New Zealand offer an established, fast-growing self-storage market, supported by strong population growth, stable economic conditions and rising consumer adoption. Moreover, the fragmented nature of property ownership in the region offers attractive opportunities for market consolidation.

Final Words on Public Storage

Public Storage is one of the most recognized names in the self-storage industry, with high brand value and presence across key metropolitan markets in the United States. Accretive buyouts, development and expansion activities foster growth prospects.



From the beginning of 2023 through the first quarter of 2025, Public Storage acquired a total of 195 facilities with 14.5 million net rentable square feet for $3.1 billion. During the first quarter of 2025, these facilities contributed a net operating income (NOI) of $35.8 million. With solid access to capital, the company is well-poised to take advantage of any potential opportunity.



However, soft demand industry-wide and lower occupancy are concerns. We expect the 2025 weighted average square foot occupancy to decline to 91.8%. Moreover, high supply fuels competition, affecting pricing power and margins.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have risen 0.1% over the past three months, underperforming the industry's growth of 5.5%.



