Prudential (PRU) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates (Revised)

Prudential (PRU) reported $13.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.1%. EPS of $2.96 for the same period compares to $2.54 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.15 billion, representing a surprise of -8.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -9.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.28.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Prudential performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Assets Under Management and Administration - PGIM - Total : 1375.2 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1418.1 billion.

: 1375.2 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1418.1 billion. Assets Under Management and Administration - PGIM - Institutional customers : 620.2 billion compared to the 646.74 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: 620.2 billion compared to the 646.74 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Assets Under Management and Administration - PGIM - Retail customers : 370.9 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 368.64 billion.

: 370.9 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 368.64 billion. Assets Under Management and Administration - PGIM - General account : 384.1 billion compared to the 401.62 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: 384.1 billion compared to the 401.62 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Total Revenues- International Businesses : $4.28 billion compared to the $4.36 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.2% year over year.

: $4.28 billion compared to the $4.36 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.2% year over year. Total Revenues- U.S. Businesses : $7.58 billion versus $8.61 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change.

: $7.58 billion versus $8.61 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) basis- Policy charges and fee income : $1.06 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.16 billion.

: $1.06 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.16 billion. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) basis- Premiums : $5.94 billion versus $7.04 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $5.94 billion versus $7.04 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) basis- Net investment income : $4.60 billion compared to the $4.47 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $4.60 billion compared to the $4.47 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Total Revenues- International Businesses- Life Planner : $2.19 billion compared to the $2.16 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year.

: $2.19 billion compared to the $2.16 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year. Total Revenues- International Businesses- Gibraltar Life and Other : $2.10 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.4%.

: $2.10 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.4%. Total Revenues- U.S. Businesses- Retirement Strategies: $4.48 billion compared to the $5.38 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.3% year over year.

View all Key Company Metrics for Prudential here>>>



Shares of Prudential have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

