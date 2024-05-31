Prudential plc Shares Voting Rights Update

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has announced that as of May 31, 2024, their issued share capital consists of 2,750,427,994 ordinary shares, each with equal voting rights and no treasury shares held. This figure is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification obligations under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The company, operating in Asia and Africa, is known for its life and health insurance services and asset management, with listings on multiple major stock exchanges.

