Markets

Prudential Plc Now Expects Jackson Demerger To Complete In H2'21 - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Prudential plc (PRU.L, PUK) announced business and Jackson demerger update in advance of its Annual General Meeting. Prudential now expects Jackson's demerger to complete in second half of 2021.

Mike Wells, Group Chief Executive of Prudential, said, "At the point of the proposed separation and subject to market conditions, Jackson National Life continues to expect to have an RBC ratio in excess of 450 per cent, after giving effect to the debt expected to be drawn down prior to demerger."

The company also announced that first quarter Asia and Africa APE sales rose 14 percent to $1.193 billion and new business profit improved 21 percent to $624 million.

This growth was despite lower sales in Hong Kong, where ongoing restrictions continue to severely limit cross-border business from Mainland China. Excluding Hong Kong, firat quarter APE sales were up 35 percent and new business profit was up 64 percent.

Prudential plans to announce its half-year results on August 11, 2021. In these results, Jackson will be recorded as a discontinued business activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PUK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular