Markets

Prudential Plc Names Anil Wadhwani CEO - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Prudential plc (PRU.L, PUK) announced the appointment of Anil Wadhwani as CEO. He will assume the role on 25 February 2023. Wadhwani will join the company from Manulife where he was President & CEO, Manulife Asia. Mark FitzPatrick, Interim Group CEO, will continue to lead the business.

Prudential also announced that Nic Nicandrou, CEO, Asia and Africa will be leaving the Group. The Group noted that, with the announcement of the appointment of a permanent Group CEO, the role of CEO, Asia and Africa will cease.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PUK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular