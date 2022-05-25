Prudential Plc Names Anil Wadhwani CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Prudential plc (PRU.L, PUK) announced the appointment of Anil Wadhwani as CEO. He will assume the role on 25 February 2023. Wadhwani will join the company from Manulife where he was President & CEO, Manulife Asia. Mark FitzPatrick, Interim Group CEO, will continue to lead the business.

Prudential also announced that Nic Nicandrou, CEO, Asia and Africa will be leaving the Group. The Group noted that, with the announcement of the appointment of a permanent Group CEO, the role of CEO, Asia and Africa will cease.

