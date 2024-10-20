News & Insights

Stocks

Prudential Plc Executes Significant Share Buyback

October 20, 2024 — 08:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has repurchased 800,000 of its ordinary shares through Goldman Sachs International on the London Stock Exchange at an average price of GBP 6.7695. The company plans to cancel these shares, which will adjust the total number of shares in issue to 2,692,213,911. This transaction aligns with the authority granted at Prudential’s 2024 Annual General Meeting.

For further insights into GB:PRU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PUKPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.