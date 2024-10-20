Prudential Plc Executes Significant Share Buyback

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has repurchased 800,000 of its ordinary shares through Goldman Sachs International on the London Stock Exchange at an average price of GBP 6.7695. The company plans to cancel these shares, which will adjust the total number of shares in issue to 2,692,213,911. This transaction aligns with the authority granted at Prudential’s 2024 Annual General Meeting.

