Prudential plc - ADR (PUK) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Prudential plc - ADR said on August 30, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.25 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 8, 2023 will receive the payment on October 19, 2023.

At the current share price of $23.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.05%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.57%, the lowest has been 1.10%, and the highest has been 2.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.48 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 187 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prudential plc - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PUK is 0.06%, a decrease of 13.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.44% to 26,351K shares. The put/call ratio of PUK is 1.76, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.61% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Prudential plc - ADR is 40.05. The forecasts range from a low of 27.96 to a high of $52.61. The average price target represents an increase of 68.61% from its latest reported closing price of 23.75.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Prudential plc - ADR is 31,793MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.25.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 3,646K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,515K shares, representing an increase of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUK by 9.63% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 2,046K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,006K shares, representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUK by 801.13% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,820K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,657K shares, representing an increase of 8.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUK by 269.82% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 1,197K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,234K shares, representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUK by 3.44% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 981K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 970K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUK by 4.07% over the last quarter.

Prudential Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.