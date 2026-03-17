Markets

Prudential FY Profit Climbs

March 17, 2026 — 09:45 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Prudential Plc. (PUK,PRU.L,2378.HK,K6S.SI) reported that its IFRS profit after tax for the year ended 31 December 2025 climbed to $4.119 billion from $2.415 billion last year. Basic earnings per share based on IFRS profit after tax were 154.2 US cents up from 84.1 US cents in the prior year.

Earnings per share based on adjusted operating profit grew by 12 per cent to 101.4 cents per share with adjusted operating profit before tax up 5 per cent to $3.306 billion.

The Board has approved a total dividend of 26.60 cents per share for 2025, representing a 15 per cent increase compared with the previous year. This includes a second interim dividend of 18.89 cents per share for 2025.

The company said it will carry the momentum of 2025 into 2026 and is confident in its double digit growth trajectory across key metrics, putting it firmly on track to achieve its 2027 financial objectives.

PUK closed Tuesday's regular trading at $29.54 up $0.15 or 0.51%. But in the after-hours trading, the stock dropped $0.22 or 0.74%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PUK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.