Prudential FY Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Prudential Plc. (PUK,PRU.L,2378.HK,K6S.SI) reported that its IFRS profit after tax for the year ended 31 December 2025 climbed to $4.119 billion from $2.415 billion last year. Basic earnings per share based on IFRS profit after tax were 154.2 US cents up from 84.1 US cents in the prior year.

Earnings per share based on adjusted operating profit grew by 12 per cent to 101.4 cents per share with adjusted operating profit before tax up 5 per cent to $3.306 billion.

The Board has approved a total dividend of 26.60 cents per share for 2025, representing a 15 per cent increase compared with the previous year. This includes a second interim dividend of 18.89 cents per share for 2025.

The company said it will carry the momentum of 2025 into 2026 and is confident in its double digit growth trajectory across key metrics, putting it firmly on track to achieve its 2027 financial objectives.

PUK closed Tuesday's regular trading at $29.54 up $0.15 or 0.51%. But in the after-hours trading, the stock dropped $0.22 or 0.74%.

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