Prudential Financial Q1 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Insurance and asset management firm Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) on Tuesday reported first-quarter results, with profit declining from last year.

Net income for the quarter decreased to $597 million, or $1.68 per share, compared with $707 million, or $1.96 per share, in the same period last year.

After-tax adjusted operating income increased to $1.28 billion, or $3.61 per share, from $1.19 billion, or $3.29 per share a year ago.

Assets under management rose to $1.576 trillion from $1.522 trillion a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.