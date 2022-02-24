Prudential Financial Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PRU

In trading on Thursday, shares of Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $107.25, changing hands as low as $105.15 per share. Prudential Financial Inc shares are currently trading down about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRU's low point in its 52 week range is $85.47 per share, with $124.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $106.60. The PRU DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

