Prudential Enhances Shareholder Value with Stock Buyback

Prudential plc has announced the repurchase of 692,074 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange, with plans to cancel them, as part of its ongoing strategy to manage capital and shareholder value. This transaction was conducted through Goldman Sachs International, following an agreement approved at the company’s 2024 Annual General Meeting. Additionally, Prudential has issued 2,639,821 new shares related to its scrip dividend alternative, bringing its total shares in issue to over 2.6 billion.

