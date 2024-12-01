Prudential Announces Share Capital and Voting Rights

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has announced its total voting rights and issued share capital, with 2,669,365,362 ordinary shares each carrying one vote. Prudential operates across 24 markets in Asia and Africa, offering life and health insurance as well as asset management services. The company is listed on major stock exchanges including Hong Kong, London, Singapore, and New York.

