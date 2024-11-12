Prudential Announces Share Buyback to Boost Value

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has repurchased over 2.27 million of its own shares through Goldman Sachs International on the London Stock Exchange. The buyback, conducted under shareholder authority from the 2024 AGM, aims to reduce the number of shares in circulation, thereby potentially increasing shareholder value. Following this transaction, Prudential’s total shares in issue stand at approximately 2.68 billion.

