News & Insights

Stocks

Prudential Announces Share Buyback to Boost Value

November 12, 2024 — 07:41 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has repurchased over 2.27 million of its own shares through Goldman Sachs International on the London Stock Exchange. The buyback, conducted under shareholder authority from the 2024 AGM, aims to reduce the number of shares in circulation, thereby potentially increasing shareholder value. Following this transaction, Prudential’s total shares in issue stand at approximately 2.68 billion.

For further insights into GB:PRU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PUKPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.