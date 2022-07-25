Provident Financial Services (PFS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Provident Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.57, changing hands as high as $23.61 per share. Provident Financial Services Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PFS's low point in its 52 week range is $20.92 per share, with $26.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.52.

