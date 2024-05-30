Provident Financial Extends Executive Chairman’s Agreement to 2026

Provident Financial Services (PFS) has shared an announcement.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. and its Executive Chairman, Christopher Martin, have agreed to extend the terms of their Executive Chairman Agreement and Change in Control Agreement until May 16, 2026. The rest of the conditions within both agreements remain unchanged, ensuring the continuation of their existing terms. This extension signifies stability in the company’s executive leadership, an important consideration for shareholders and investors monitoring Provident Financial’s commitment to steady governance.

