Provident Financial adds six to commercial lending team

Provident Bank announced the addition of six experienced lenders in the commercial banking space: Matthew Moresco, Matthew Skilton, Gerald Bresser, Michael Valenzano, Patrick Beaner, and Daniel Decker. These strategic hires come as part of the company’s efforts to strengthen its presence and commitment to businesses throughout eastern Pennsylvania. Matthew Moresco, joining as Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking Team Leader, was most recently an SVP at Republic Bank and previously with Commerce Bank and TD Bank. Matthew Skilton, joining as Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking Team Leader, is a former SVP at Republic Bank where he led a team of commercial bankers in the City of Philadelphia and Metro Philadelphia markets. Gerald Bresser, joining as Vice President, C&I Relationship Manager, is an experienced Commercial Lender with more than two decades of expertise at Republic Bank, TD Bank and Commerce Bank. Michael Valenzano, joining as a Vice President, C&I Relationship Manager, is a former Assistant Vice President and Relationship Manager at Republic Bank. Patrick Beaner, joining as a Vice President, CRE Relationship Manager, is a seasoned commercial real estate lender formerly from Univest Bank & Trust Co. Daniel Decker, joining as a Vice President, CRE Relationship Manager, brings more than 35 years of industry experience to the team. Most recently, he was a Vice President and CRE relationship manager with Truist Bank.

