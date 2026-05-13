Provident Adds Exposure to Delek and the Energy Sector

Key Points

Added 72,679 DK shares. The estimated trade size is approximately $2.60 million based on the quarterly average price.

Its quarter-end position value increased by $3.28 million, reflecting both purchase and price movements.

The position change represents a 4.1% increase in 13F reportable AUM.

Post-trade stake: 72,679 shares valued at $3.28 million.

DK now accounts for 5.17% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

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What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 12, 2026, Provident Co of the Employees of the Hebrew University reported a new position in Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK), buying 72,679 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $2.60 million, based on average unadjusted closing prices from January through March 2026. The stake’s quarter-end value was $3.28 million, reflecting both share additions and market price movement.

What else to know

This new position in DK represents 5.17% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management as of March 31, 2026.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:EPI: $6.34 million (10.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT:XLI: $5.93 million (9.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT:PAVE: $5.28 million (8.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:AMZN: $4.83 million (7.6% of AUM) NASDAQ:SMH: $3.94 million (6.2% of AUM)

As of May 13, 2026, DK shares were priced at $53.88, up 153.2% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 126.74 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $10.73 billion Net income (TTM) ($51.40 million) Dividend yield 2.18% Price (as of market close May 13, 2026) $43.88

Company snapshot

Produces and markets refined petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt, and operates convenience retail stores primarily in the southern United States.

Operates an integrated downstream model with refining, logistics, and retail segments, generating revenue from fuel production, wholesale distribution, and convenience store operations.

Serves oil companies, independent refiners, marketers, jobbers, distributors, utilities, transportation companies, the U.S. government, and independent retail fuel operators.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified energy company with a significant presence in refining, logistics, and retail fuel distribution across the southern United States. The company leverages its integrated business model to optimize margins and operational efficiency, supported by strategically located refineries and a robust pipeline and terminal network.

With a focus on both wholesale and retail markets, Delek US Holdings aims to capture value across the downstream energy chain, maintaining a competitive position through scale, logistics infrastructure, and a broad customer base.

What this transaction means for investors

Provident, an employee pension fund connected to Hebrew University in Jerusalem, typically takes a long-term, diversified approach to investing. This recent purchase shows a continued interest in growth-oriented stocks and a willingness to tolerate some short-term volatility when a company’s business fundamentals seem sound.

Like many energy companies, Delek has experienced volatility due to geopolitics, shifting energy demand, and regulatory uncertainty. Still, the company beat analysts’ estimates for the first quarter of 2026, and its stock has performed well over the past year. Though it reported a trailing-12-month net income of negative 51.40 million, the company has continued expanding its refinery and midstream infrastructure. It is also pursuing an EPA renewable-fuel exemption for small refineries that would improve its profitability.

Investors who want exposure to the energy sector, particularly petroleum refining and midstream operations, may find Delek an interesting option. But for those with a lower risk tolerance or shorter investment horizon, a diversified energy ETF such as Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEMKT:XLE) might be a better fit.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool recommends Delek Us. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.