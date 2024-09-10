Proto Labs Launches Axtra3D HPS Technology to Boost Capabilities

Proto Labs, Inc. PRLB announced that it launched Axtra3D Hybrid PhotoSynthesis (HPS) technology, which expands its 3D printing capabilities. The launch of HPS complements Proto Labs' strategy to meet additional customer needs and extend into production use cases.

PRLB’s HPS to Complement Existing Capabilities

HPS employs a precision laser and a digital light processing system to capture images of internal and external part structures at the same time. This dual 3D printing approach helps overcome previous 3D printing limitations. Common HPS applications include production-grade components with high throughput parts. It requires high-accuracy features for testing and validation, and cosmetic prototypes with glass-like surface finishes.



HPS supports the company's existing Carbon digital light synthesis (DLS) printers for 3D printing projects that demand better mechanical qualities.

Current Available HPS Materials Boost Proto Labs’ Potential

The two currently available HPS materials include Tough Black (Loctite Henkel 3843) and Ceramic-filled (BASF 3280).



Tough Black is an engineering-grade resin with great strength and exceptional impact resistance, whereas Ceramic-filled is a stiff substance commonly used for tooling and molding. Both materials increase the company's advanced photopolymer catalog and supplement the materials previously available for Carbon DLS.

PRLB Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

In the second quarter of 2024, Proto Labs reported a 3.3% year-over-year increase in revenues to $126 million. The top line met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported earnings per share of 18 cents against the loss of 1 cent posted in the second quarter of 2023. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 16 cents.

Proto Labs’ Share Price Performance

Proto Lab’s shares have gained 0.4% in the past year against the industry’s 16.6% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PRLB’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

PRLB currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Crane Company CR, Flowserve Corporation FLS and Cintas Corporation CTAS. These three companies have a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crane’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $5.07 per share. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings has moved north by 6% in the past 60 days. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 11.2%. CR shares have gained 75.2% in a year.



Flowserve has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLS’ 2024 earnings is pinned at $2.76 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 31.6%. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings has moved north by 4% in the past 60 days. The company’s shares have gained 27.5% in a year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cintas’ 2024 earnings is pegged at $16.64 per share. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings has moved north by 1% in the past 60 days. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4%. CTAS shares have gained 60.4% in a year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crane Company (CR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.