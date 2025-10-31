Proto Labs, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $7.22 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $7.19 million, or $0.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Proto Labs, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $11.38 million or $0.47 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.8% to $135.37 million from $125.62 million last year.

Proto Labs, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.22 Mln. vs. $7.19 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue: $135.37 Mln vs. $125.62 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.30 - $0.38 Next quarter revenue guidance: $125.0 - $133.0 Mln

