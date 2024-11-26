News & Insights

Protium Partners for Growth and Launches Incentive Plan

November 26, 2024 — 08:49 am EST

Weekapaug Lithium Limited (TSE:GRUV) has released an update.

Protium Clean Energy Corp. has entered into a consulting agreement with Indigenous relations expert Desi Sketchley to enhance its engagement with Indigenous communities and secure growth opportunities in British Columbia. Additionally, the company announced an Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan to attract and motivate qualified personnel by aligning their interests with shareholders. These strategic moves reflect Protium’s focus on sustainable resource development and building strong community relationships.

