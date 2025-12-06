Prothena (PRTA) Price Target Increased by 10.91% to 20.74

The average one-year price target for Prothena (NasdaqGS:PRTA) has been revised to $20.74 / share. This is an increase of 10.91% from the prior estimate of $18.70 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $37.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 87.35% from the latest reported closing price of $11.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 387 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prothena. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 9.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRTA is 0.06%, an increase of 6.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.99% to 46,048K shares. The put/call ratio of PRTA is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 4,184K shares representing 7.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,220K shares , representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRTA by 29.70% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 2,324K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,318K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRTA by 70.57% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 1,824K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,236K shares , representing a decrease of 22.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRTA by 6.89% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 1,540K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company.

ADAR1 Capital Management holds 1,469K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,375K shares , representing a decrease of 129.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRTA by 57.13% over the last quarter.

