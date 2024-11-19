Proteomics International to Highlight Innovations at Conference

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd. (AU:PIQ) has released an update.

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd, a leader in predictive diagnostics, is set to showcase its advancements at the Bell Potter Healthcare Conference 2024. The company, listed on the ASX under the symbol PIQ, is dedicated to enhancing disease treatment through innovative proteomics technology. This presentation is expected to capture the interest of investors keen on the intersection of healthcare innovation and market growth.

