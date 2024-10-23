News & Insights

Protector Forsikring ASA Reports Strong Q3 2024 Profits

October 23, 2024 — 01:03 pm EDT

Protector Forsikring ASA (PSKRF) has released an update.

Protector Forsikring ASA reported a robust financial performance for Q3 2024 with a significant profit increase to NOK 591 million and a strong solvency ratio of 194%. Despite a 15% growth in gross written premiums, the company decided not to pay dividends this quarter, focusing on potential growth opportunities in France.

