Protara Therapeutics To Present THRIVE-1 Study Results On Choline Deficiency At ASPEN 2025

(RTTNews) - Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (TARA), Wednesday announced that data from its THRIVE-1 study will be presented at the American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition or ASPEN 2025 Nutrition Science & Practice Conference in March.

The THRIVE-1 study evaluated the prevalence of choline deficiency and liver injury in patients dependent on parenteral support or PS.

The study found that 78 percent of these patients were choline deficient, and 63 percent of the choline-deficient patients had liver dysfunction, highlighting the need for IV choline replacement therapy in this patient population.

Protara is developing IV Choline Chloride, an investigational therapy, to address choline deficiency in patients receiving PS.

The company plans to initiate its Phase 3 THRIVE-3 trial in the first half of 2025 to evaluate the efficacy and safety of IV Choline Chloride.

This investigational therapy has already been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA.

The oral presentation of the THRIVE-1 study results will take place on March 23, 2025, during the Nutrition and Metabolism Research Paper Session.

Protara remains committed to advancing its IV Choline Chloride therapy for patients dependent on parenteral nutrition.

Currently, TARA is trading at $4.41 up by 1.84 percent on the Nasdaq.

