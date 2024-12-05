Protagonist Therapeutics initiated with a Neutral at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Law initiated coverage of Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) with a Neutral rating and $47 price target Both of the company’s Phase 3 assets can succeed commercially, but they have already been licensed and offer “limited” financial and M&A upside, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Given that Protagonist’s stock price has risen over 400% in the past two years from development progression and licensing deals, the company’s current price already reflects upside from both assets, the firm added.
