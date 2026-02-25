Protagonist Stock Up 120%, but One Fund Just Revealed a $170 Million Exit

Key Points

Hedge fund BVF sold 2,560,916 shares of PTGX in the fourth quarter.

As a result, the quarter-end position value decreased by $170.12 million.

The position was previously 6.9% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter, making this sale significant for portfolio composition.

10 stocks we like better than Protagonist Therapeutics ›

Hedge fund BVF reported a full exit from Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) in its February 17, 2026, SEC filing, selling 2,560,916 shares worth an estimated $170.12 million.

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, BVF fully liquidated its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX), selling 2,560,916 shares. The quarter-end position value decreased by $170.12 million.

What else to know

BVF sold out of Protagonist Therapeutics.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:KYMR: $428.17 million (14.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:RVMD: $267.37 million (9.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:MLTX: $260.32 million (8.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:GPCR: $241.97 million (8.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:OLMA: $132.40 million (4.5% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares of Protagonist Therapeutics were priced at $82.46, up 120% over the past year and significantly outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 13% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $5.16 billion Revenue (TTM) $209.22 million Net Income (TTM) $45.91 million Price (as of market close 2/17/26) $82.46

Company snapshot

Protagonist Therapeutics develops peptide-based therapeutics targeting hematology, blood disorders, and inflammatory diseases.

The firm generates revenue through proprietary drug development and strategic licensing and collaboration agreements.

Headquartered in Newark, California, it focuses on advancing mid-stage clinical assets in hematology and immunology.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging peptide technology to address unmet needs in hematology and immunology. The company’s strategic partnerships and robust pipeline position it as a key innovator within the biotechnology sector. Its focus on advancing mid-stage clinical assets supports long-term growth potential and competitive differentiation.

What this transaction means for investors

Biotech exits are rarely random. Instead, they tend to cluster around inflection points, and Protagonist has been hitting them. In January, Takeda and Protagonist announced submission of a New Drug Application for rusfertide in polycythemia vera, backed by 52-week Phase 3 VERIFY data that met the primary and all four key secondary endpoints. The drug also carries Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designations. In short, this is no longer a science project. It is a regulatory story.



When a clinical-stage biotech rallies 120% in a year and files an NDA, the risk profile changes. Execution, labeling, commercial structure and royalty economics start to matter more than trial design. Of course, the submission happened after quarter’s end, but the firm had been teasing it for months.



Within a portfolio dominated by concentrated biotech bets like Kymera, Revolution Medicines and MoonLake, trimming or exiting after a major milestone is consistent with disciplined capital rotation. This fund often leans into earlier-stage upside and redeploys when binary risk compresses into regulatory review.



For long-term investors, the key question is not why someone sold. It is what happens next. If rusfertide wins approval and reshapes polycythemia vera treatment, fundamentals will ultimately drive value. But post-NDA, expectations might reset.

Should you buy stock in Protagonist Therapeutics right now?

Before you buy stock in Protagonist Therapeutics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Protagonist Therapeutics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $420,864!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,182,210!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 903% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 25, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Kymera Therapeutics and Protagonist Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.