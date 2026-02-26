PROSY vs. EBAY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Internet - Commerce stocks have likely encountered both Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR (PROSY) and eBay (EBAY). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while eBay has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that PROSY has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

PROSY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 2.76, while EBAY has a forward P/E of 14.24. We also note that PROSY has a PEG ratio of 0.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. EBAY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.44.

Another notable valuation metric for PROSY is its P/B ratio of 5.01. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, EBAY has a P/B of 8.36.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to PROSY's Value grade of A and EBAY's Value grade of C.

PROSY sticks out from EBAY in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that PROSY is the better option right now.

