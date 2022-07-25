Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $71.89, changing hands as high as $72.24 per share. Prosperity Bancshares Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PB's low point in its 52 week range is $64.40 per share, with $80.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.05.

