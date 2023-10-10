Prospecting Tips for Financial Advisors

A financial advisors’ long-term success is closely connected to their ability to consistently land new clients. In order to do this, they must build a pipeline of prospects.

The key to a robust pipeline is consistent effort to make connections and build relationships. It can be challenging in the near-term as results may be inconsistent. The first step is to come up with a repeatable and sustainable prospecting strategy. The goal of your strategy is to simply create interest in your services and offerings. Part of this is to define your niche and target client. The strategy should also be something that you could do on a regular basis and ideally enjoy, since this a long-term game.

The next step is to get clear on what value you can provide. This requires some introspection about your core beliefs, convictions, and values. It can be helpful to step in your prospect’s shoes to understand their thoughts and emotions in order to figure out what would compel them to take action.

Finally, the best source of new prospects is through your existing, satisfied clients. Personal referrals remain the most effective form of prospecting and have the highest odds of turning into clients. There are many ways to ask for referrals. Some are direct and transparent, while some advisors prefer a more indirect approach.

Finsum: Building an effective pipeline of prospects is integral to success for every financial advisor. Here are some tips.

advisors

clients

wealth management

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.