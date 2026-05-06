ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (MZZ) Enters Oversold Territory

In the case of ProShares UltraShort MidCap400, the RSI reading has hit 27.9 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 77.7. A bullish investor could look at MZZ's 27.9 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), MZZ's low point in its 52 week range is $6.145 per share, with $10.5194 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.15. ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 shares are currently trading down about 3.8% on the day.
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