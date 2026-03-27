ProShares Ultra MidCap400 Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MVV

In trading on Friday, shares of the ProShares Ultra MidCap400 ETF (Symbol: MVV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $70.25, changing hands as low as $69.07 per share. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MVV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MVV's low point in its 52 week range is $42.6417 per share, with $83.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.17.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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