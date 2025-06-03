ProShares Short S&P500 (SH) Enters Oversold Territory

In the case of ProShares Short S&P500, the RSI reading has hit 29.8 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 70.9. A bullish investor could look at SH's 29.8 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), SH's low point in its 52 week range is $40.839 per share, with $51.3706 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.50. ProShares Short S&P500 shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day.
