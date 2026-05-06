ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (EUM) Enters Oversold Territory

In the case of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets, the RSI reading has hit 25.4 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 77.7. A bullish investor could look at EUM's 25.4 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), EUM's low point in its 52 week range is $16.09 per share, with $25.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.10. ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.