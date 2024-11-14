News & Insights

Prosafe’s Growth Fueled by Strong Backlog and Contracts

November 14, 2024 — 05:23 am EST

Prosafe (GB:0J5Y) has released an update.

Prosafe SE reports a robust quarter with revenues of USD 34.6 million and a significant increase in backlog, driven by strong vessel utilization and new contracts, notably in Brazil. The company is focused on achieving a sustainable capital structure amid ongoing refinancing efforts and anticipates increased utilization and earnings growth in the coming years. Prosafe’s commercial success is bolstered by expanding opportunities in the North Sea and other regions, positioning it well for future growth.

