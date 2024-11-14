Prosafe’s Growth Fueled by Strong Backlog and Contracts

Prosafe (GB:0J5Y) has released an update.

Prosafe SE reports a robust quarter with revenues of USD 34.6 million and a significant increase in backlog, driven by strong vessel utilization and new contracts, notably in Brazil. The company is focused on achieving a sustainable capital structure amid ongoing refinancing efforts and anticipates increased utilization and earnings growth in the coming years. Prosafe’s commercial success is bolstered by expanding opportunities in the North Sea and other regions, positioning it well for future growth.

For further insights into GB:0J5Y stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.