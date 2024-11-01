News & Insights

Prosafe to Unveil Q3 2024 Financial Results

November 01, 2024 — 08:32 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Prosafe (GB:0J5Y) has released an update.

Prosafe SE is set to announce its third quarter 2024 financial results on November 14, with a live presentation by its CEO and CFO at Pareto Securities in Oslo. The event, which will also be live-streamed online, offers an opportunity for the public to engage and ask questions. Prosafe, listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, operates semi-submersible accommodation vessels.

