Prosafe to Unveil Q3 2024 Financial Results

Prosafe SE is set to announce its third quarter 2024 financial results on November 14, with a live presentation by its CEO and CFO at Pareto Securities in Oslo. The event, which will also be live-streamed online, offers an opportunity for the public to engage and ask questions. Prosafe, listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, operates semi-submersible accommodation vessels.

